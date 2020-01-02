Trinidad: Autopsy reveals cause of death of pregnant mom

(Trinidad Express) An autopsy on six months pregnant Zahra Ali found that she died of natural causes.

The autopsy was done on Tuesday at the Forensic Science Centre, witnessed by the deceased’s husband and PC Seepersad of the Gasparillo police.

The cause of death on the report stated as natural, due to abruptio placintae (breach in placenta).



Ali, 28, was found dead at her Gasparillo home on December 26.

She was found unresponsive on the floor of her bedroom by her six year old son.

Police said Ali was last seen by her husband, 31, Abdullah Ali, before she retired to bed around 10.30 p.m.



Seven hours later she was found motionless on the bedroom floor.

Sgt Dinoo of the Gasparillo Police Station is continuing investigations.