Berbice businessman Javed Raffik paving a path for aspiring entrepreneurs

Young and successful Berbice business owner Javed Raffik has been making gains in one of the largest industries in Guyana, the hardware business, since 2015, setting the pace for young entrepreneurs looking to start their own businesses as well.

Javed, 34, who operates JR Building Supplies at Lot 233 Ramphal Street, Williamsburg, in an interview with The Scene, explained that he started his business back in 2015 as he has always been fascinated with the hardware industry and business in general. He was part of his father’s business, Raffik and Sons Construction, which has been in operation since 1997, for most of his adult life and is now the Deputy CEO.

According to the young businessman, his father, Mohammed Raffik is not only a major investor in his business but also one of his mentors. “We decided we are going to start a hardware business because I have always been fascinated with hardware… We decided that we were going to… supply ourselves and introduce new and exciting products to the market in spite of the competition.”