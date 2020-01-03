Jamaica: Music producer hails security guard who found his money and returned it

(Jamaica Star) Perhaps in the next couple of decades, when entertainment industry players gather to regale each other with anecdotes from their musical crypt, one will probably say, “Remember the December when Gussie los’ him $170,000 and a security guard find it and gi him back?” Of course, the story could get coloured over time, but hopefully the essence of it will be retained.

Gussie Clarke, an established music producer, is bouncing along with a special pep in his step, and it has absolutely nothing to do with another successful musical project. It may sound trite, but it has everything to do with a good, old-fashioned, real-life story of honesty being the best policy.

After the above-mentioned incident, Gussie was cautioned against telling his story, because it was felt that he could be targeted if persons became aware that he was driving around with so much cash. But as he told THE WEEKEND STAR, the overwhelming positives far outweighed the possible negative.

“I was more amazed at the fact of the honesty than getting back the money, hence my initiative to highlight the honesty factor,” he said.

BEST POLICY

On December 22, Gussie packaged his story nicely with the headline, ‘Hawkeye security guard, Demetrius Tucker proves that honesty is still the best policy” and shared it with a few persons. “On Thursday, December 20, 2019, I went to the Marketplace on Constant Spring Road to pick up an order at Tracks and Records. When I exited my vehicle, a bag with J$170,000 fell out on the ground and was found by Hawkeye location supervisor, Demetrius Tucker, who turned it over to the relevant authorities. After a process of video surveillance and other confirmations, I got back every penny because of an honest Hawkeye Security guard, Demetrius Tucker.”

THE STAR, picked up the story and Demetrius Tucker is now being hailed as a hero. For Gussie, everything went according to script.

“As a people, we have got so accustomed to the negatives of life. The positives need to be recognised, especially when it’s coming from a simple, ordinary person like a security guard, who does not usually get the kind of respect that some of them deserve. I felt obligated and honoured to have done all I could to highlight his good deed. Somehow, I was also touched by the simplicity of the personality of the security guard. His humility was truly amazing,” he told THE WEEKEND STAR.

Gussie also disclosed that the money was earmarked for a special purpose, the bulk of which was for a friend in a “little spot”.

MULTIPLE OWNERS

“First of all, it is not the norm for me to walk around with $170,000 in cash. What really happened is that the greater portion of it was for a friend and the rest was designated to be given to other individuals. So, in reality, the security guard’s honesty made about four other persons’ Christmas a bit better off,” he explained.

Demetrius Tucker, after the article was published in THE STAR, sent a message to Gussie.

“I want to let you know how grateful and thankful I am for the exposure and the highlights you have given me. Words can’t express the feelings and the joy I’m going through right now. I have been receiving so many calls and texts from family and friends and managers. A million dollars is nothing close to the happiness that this highlight has brought me and for that I’ll be forever grateful. It’s a wonderful feeling to know how much people I have made proud and the mass that I have and will motivate with this article. I thank you.”

Gussie confessed, “I’m actually crying reading his comment to me.”