Johnson’s XI trail by 159 runs heading into second day

Leon Johnson’s XI trail Anthony Adams’ XI by 159 runs after the close of play on a closely contested first day of the Jaguars’ second three-day warm up match at the National Stadium, Providence yesterday.

Adams’ army batted first and posted 244 run in 74.5 overs before they were dismissed two hours before stumps. By close of play, Johnson’s men had reached 85 for 1 in 21 overs.

Jonathan Foo’s half century emphasized the ease of batting on the flat pitch under mostly sunny conditions. The right hander made 60 from 137 balls during his 155-minute stay at the crease.