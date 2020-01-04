Situation in sugar industry requires serious examination

Dear Editor,

GAWU saw that several media entities featured aspects of a statement issued by the Guyana Sugar Corporation Inc (GuySuCo) regarding its 2019 sugar production and its plans for 2020. The statement by the sugar company confirmed our Union’s expectations that production would not surpass a 100,000 tonnes. That production feat, as it were, we have come to learn was last achieved in 1926, nearly a century ago. In contrasting where the Corporation stands now, we have compared the 2019 production with what the three currently operable estates realized in 2015. Production was as follows:-

It should be recalled that in 2015, the Administration and the GuySuCo had boasted that the industry was turning around. The Ministry of Agriculture, in an article published on its website on November 28, 2015, said “GuySuCo will recover! This year will mark a turning point in the performance of the industry!” At that time, Prime Minister Moses Nagamootoo said “[t]here should be no discussion or debate regarding the importance of the sugar industry to Guyana’s economy… in fact we have said this on a number of occasions, that this Government sees sugar as too big to fail.”

The proof is now in the pudding and sugar production at the industry’s two largest and most efficient units has fallen drastically since 2015. The GuySuCo may well argue that the unharvested canes could have resulted in higher production. This explanation we treat with a pinch of salt. That reality is that even if all the canes were harvested, production in 2019 would still have been lower than what was produced by the three estates in 2015. The industry, according to its 2019 first crop production memorandum, said it would produce 107,023 tonnes sugar as against 110,273 tonnes sugar produced in 2015.

While, Uitvlugt is the only estate that has moved forward, at the same time, we contend, that production at that estate ought to have been higher. Just a few weeks ago, we disclosed that the estate was not having all canes harvested sent to the factory for processing. Images and reports from workers informed that tonnes of canes were left in fields which were mechanically loaded. The Union, at that time, pointed out the process of retrieving unloaded canes, for some strange reason, was discontinued by the estate.

The Corporation, through its missive, also informed that the shortfalls at Albion and Uitvlugt Estates were largely due to mechanical failures at those two factories. Again, the GAWU, on several occasions, during the latter part of 2019, has pointed to the serious troubles that have beset the industry’s factories. On November 20, when we engaged the Corporation, we learnt at that time that Albion had lost nearly three weeks of operation due to mechanical breakdowns. We had shared too that workers had warned managerial personnel of impending troubles but those in charge turned a blind eye and deaf ear to the workers concerns. We also expressed concern about the skills, capabilities and abilities of those heading the industry’s technical department.

At Blairmont, we recognize that the Corporation has chosen to blame the workers for that estate’s poor performance. The GuySuCo is apparently critical of the workers’ protest actions as it seeks to find a scapegoat for its miserable failings. The protests by the Blairmont workers were related to two major matters, the first concerning their demand for a pay rise, and the second related to their demand for fair and equitable treatment. In the case of the latter, the Corporation, bizarrely, abandoned its own policies regarding the promotion of employees. This obviously upset the workers who have given yeoman service to the estate to see them being bypassed and, seemingly, eye-passed at the same time.

Through its statement, the Corporation also expressed its appreciation to its employees as it anticipated “…deepened co-operation for a successful and more productive 2020”. While the company recognizes the contribution of its employees, it has failed in any way to address meaningfully the workers and their families’ plight. We are now in a new decade and workers rates-of-pay remain stuck at 2014 levels. Though discussions are continuing regarding 2019, the Corporation had committed to engaging us before the end of the year. This promise did not materialize and we have reminded the Corporation about its undertaking.

The situation in the sugar industry requires serious examination. While the industry is seeking to diversify its base, a process we are supportive of, at the same time, we recognize that several shortcomings need to be addressed. It seems, however, that the powers-that-be, for whatever reason, remain unconcerned. The situation in the industry is not being addressed but, at the same time the very hardly seen Minister of Agriculture, Noel Holder has written to the media expressing his pleasure at the developments of Hope Estate. While we are happy about what is taking place there, it appears, that Minister Holder is not giving similar focus and attention to the largest entity under his watch.

Yours faithfully,

Seepaul Narine

General Secretary,

GAWU