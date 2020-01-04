Prince Solicitor seeking airplay for Mash song

Up and coming singer Delanda Cumberbatch who goes by the stage name Prince Solicitor is currently looking for airplay of his latest recording single “Ready Fi De Mash”, a song he hopes will become a hit for Mashramani and lead to him making a name for himself on the local music scene.

While many might not have heard of this singer, he has been recording his songs for a while and posting on a digital platform called GTriddim.com for several years. “Ready Fi De Mash”, which was uploaded to the platform back in October is said to be the last of an average of 20 songs, the singer has uploaded to the site.

“I’m hoping to win the heart of some promoter who hears the song and will give me a chance of making it in the music industry here. All my songs, I did the recording myself because I haven’t found anybody else who is willing to give me a chance. I tried several recording producers.

Prince Solicitor has been writing songs for some 20 years, but he admitted that he has not tried as much as he should to get his songs out there. All his songs are of Soca and Reggae genres.

A listen to “Ready Fi De Mash” reveals that Prince Solicitor’s songs have not yet acquired the standard Guyanese producers are looking for. However, with a little assistance from persons within the music industry he can get there. Among the songs he has penned and recorded are “Arise Guyana,” “Sing It Out Loud” (written for Guyana’s 50th independence anniversary in 2016), “God Fearing Chicken,” “Hot Like Fire,” “Blue Dreams,” “Thinking Pink,” “Nubile,” “Reminisce,” “Outreached Hands,” “Break The Cycle” (based on gender-based violence), “Serious Times We Are Living In”, and “God Is My Kith and Kin”.

To listen to his songs, look for Prince Solicitor on Facebook, GTriddim.com or on YouTube.