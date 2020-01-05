Over $166M in overpayments to contractors recorded for 2018 -Auditor General’s report

The Government of Guyana continued to make overpayments to contractors throughout the 2018 fiscal year, according to the unreleased Auditor General’s (AG) report.

In the report, which was seen by Sunday Stabroek, AG Deodat Sharma noted that 157 instances of overpayments amounting to $166.076 million were made in respect of measured works on 90 contracts administered by ministries, departments and regions in 2018.

Amounts totalling $73.709 million were in relation to the regions, of which $56.528 million or approximately 77% were from regions Two, Eight, Nine and Ten.