What nonsense?

Dear Editor,

The caretaker president at the launch of the coalition elections campaign, in his address on constitutional reform regarding the no-confidence motion, is reported to have said, “That nonsense they tried to do…”

Wasn’t it the same ‘nonsense’ the then opposition did in 2014 in bringing a no-confidence motion against the government?

Or is it only ‘nonsense’ when it is debated, voted on and found to be legally passed and valid and the government has fallen?

Yours faithfully,

Shamshun Mohamed