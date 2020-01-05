Simmons, Williams help Challengers regain winning touch

SYLHET, Bangladesh, CMC – West Indies white-ball starts Lendl Simmons and Kesrick Williams played meaningful roles as Chattogram Challengers returned to their winning ways with a six-wicket victory over Khulna Tigers in the Bangladesh Premier League here yesterday.

Having suffered their third defeat of the campaign on New Year’s Eve to slip from top of the standings, Challengers bounced back strongly, easily chasing down 122 for victory with 11 balls to spare at the Sylhet International Stadium.

Opting to bowl first, they bundled Tigers out for 121 in the final over with seamer Williams claiming two for 21 in a frugal four-over spell.

Pacer Rubel Hossain (3-17) and off-spinner Mehedi Hasan (3-29) were the main wicket-takers, however, with three wickets apiece.

South African Rilee Roussouw top-scored with 48 from 40 deliveries, posting 49 for the fourth wicket with captain Mushfiqur Rahim (29) and 43 for the fifth with Robbie Frylinck (17) to pull his side around from 14 for three in the fourth over.

Once Williams bowled him in the 17th over, Tigers lost their last six wickets for just 15 runs.

In reply, Challengers chased down their target in the penultimate over with Junaid Siddique top-scoring with 38 from 39 balls and opening partner Simmons chipping in with 36 from 28 deliveries.

Together, they put on 69 off 61 balls for the first wicket to guarantee Challengers a sound start, Simmons proving the aggressor with three fours and two sixes.

West Indies batsman Chadwick Walton failed with seven but Imrul Kayes hit an an unbeaten 30 off 27 balls to see Challengers over the line.

In the other match, opener Andre Fletcher and Sherfane Rutherford both struck 25 for Sylhet Thunder but Rajshahi Royals, minus Windies star Andre Russell, still came away with a dominant six-wicket win.