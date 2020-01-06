Half-dancing not cutting it on the campaign platform

Dear Editor,

Both major political parties launched their campaigns this weekend. Some lighter observations and advice:

1) If you are going to take your young baby on the campaign trail, noise cancelling headphones are a must. They can be easily obtained online from Amazon or another store. Maybe you can even find them in stores in Guyana. It is a good example for others in society. Our young children are often exposed to too loud music in too many places.

2) The local content policy should also apply to the artistes used for campaigning purposes. Lead by example. I noted Alison Hinds singing for the PPP/C and Farmer Nappy appeared in person for the APNU+AFC. Also, there was a Farmer Nappy dubplate/song at the PPP/C rally, and I wondered if the man was double dipping. No shame in his game if he is/was. Then it also occurred to me that it could have been the use of both artistes’ work without their involvement or consent which leads us to number three.

3) All artistes’ work used in campaigns should have the consent and authorization of said artistes. It is an indication of your party’s commitment to intellectual property and copyright. Even if your members make up their own lyrics but sing using someone else’s arrangements (Big Up Harry Gill, nice job with the lyrics but I hope you got the original artiste’s permission).

4) Your candidates on stage must make up their mind whether they want to dance or not. The half-committed dancing is not cutting it. I know some of them are old and arthritis and other stiffness probably setting in, but I still think they can do better. Dancing and really dancing tells us the following: you don’t tek you self too seriously, you can have fun and relax, you have skillsets outside of political debate and politicking. All things that we can relate to. For reference you can go online and look at Jamaican political campaigning videos and see politicians really dancing. If you don’t want to dance that is fine, but the half-dancing tells me that you are not too sure of yourself, not good traits in politicians.

Yours faithfully,

(Name and address provided)