Education Minister commissions two Region One schools

Minister of Education Dr Nicolette Henry yesterday commissioned two new schools in Region One (Barima-Waini).

A release from the Ministry of Education said that the two schools that were commissioned are Port Kaituma Primary Annex, located at Canal Bank some four miles from Central Port Kaituma; and White Water Nursery Annex located at White Water.

Henry and Dr George Norton, Minister of Social Cohesion with responsibility for Sports and Culture were present for the commissioning of both institutions.

Henry said that her visit to the region was ‘two-fold’ in nature since aside from commissioning the schools she wanted to meet with teachers and students across Region One.

The release said that the two schools were built at a combined cost of just over $20M. In the case of the school at Canal Bank, it was noted that children in the immediate and catchment areas will no longer have to walk some four to five miles to attend the Port Kaituma Primary School.

The school also received a boat and engine.