Defence closes case in trial of former GRDB accountant

Defence attorney Nigel Hughes yesterday closed his case in the trial of former Guyana Rice Development Board (GRDB) accountant Peter Ramcharran, who is accused of falsifying the entity’s accounts.

The five charges against Ramcharran, who is being tried by Chief Magistrate Ann McLennan in the Georgetown Magistrates’ Court One, alleges that while being the accountant of the GRDB, he omitted to enter a total in excess of $414 million in the GRDB ledger.

On a previous occasion, Hughes asked to see the external audit report, which was brought up in court during the previous hearing by the Special Organised Crime Unit (SOCU) prosecutor Patrice Henry when he was cross-examining defence witness Leslie Veerasammy.