Forensic lab completes testing of samples from suspected remains of missing witness

DNA testing of samples taken from remains suspected to be those of missing witness Colin Rodney Jr has been completed and the results are expected to be handed over to the police soon, Director of the Guyana Forensic Science Laboratory (GFSL) Delon France says.

France, during an invited comment yesterday, told Stabroek News that the results are currently being reviewed.

“…We have completed the test and are currently going through the review process in accordance with our quality management system outlined in the international standards documents for laboratory testing,” he explained.