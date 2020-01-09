Man fined for assaulting, threatening ‘child-mother’

A man who hit the mother of his child in the head with an icicle yesterday apologised to her moments before being fined at the Georgetown Magistrate’s Court.

Vishal Persaud, who pleaded guilty to two charges, apologised to the mother of his child after a court heard that he went to her workplace and threatened to kill her before he hit her in the head with an icicle.

The first charge against him stated that on January 5th, 2020, at Georgetown, he assaulted a woman. The second alleged that on the same day and at the same location, he used threatening behaviour toward her.