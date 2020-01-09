T&T police kill murder suspect

(Trinidad Express) Police have killed a man who they say threatened to murder a female police officer, and who was wanted in at least one murder.

Justin Kendall was killed after police say he started shooting at them during an attempt to execute a search at a house at Bamboo No 2, Valsayn shortly after 11p.m on Tuesday. Kendall, 41, was taken from the house but died at the Mt Hope Hospital from many bullet wounds. The raid on the house was led by officers of the Special Operations Response Team (SORT), who say they found a gun after the shootout.

Police say Kendall was implicated in the December 30 killing of Arima resident Joseph Toussaint.

Kendall is the fourth person to be shot and killed by police during confrontations this year.