CWI PCL four day tournament……

A Leeward Islands Hurricanes side, minus the burly Rahkeem Cornwall seem less destructive despite their reputation of being a spoke in the five-time defending Professional Cricket League (PCL) champions, Guyana Jaguars’ wheel.

The Jaguars will want to pounce on the Leewards side, which has been their bogey in recent years, to set the tone for their 2020 season but can they?

The Jaguars are set to take on the hosts, Hurricanes in the opening round of the PCL in a day/night pink ball encounter from 14.00 hours today at the Sir Vivian Richards Stadium, Antigua. A win here could set the momentum for the season as they pursue a record-setting sixth consecutive title.