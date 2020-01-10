Over 634,000 ounces of gold declared for 2019

Guyana’s annual gold production could “far more than double” if some of the burning issues relating to the efficient management of the sector can be tackled and corrected, a well-placed source in the sector has told the Stabroek Business.

Earlier this week the Ministry of Natural Resources disclosed gold declarations for 2019 at 634,905 ounces, labelling last year “another record-breaking year” in the process. However, when asked to comment on the gold declaration for last year the source told Stabroek Business that “people who are aware of the potential of the gold-mining industry would not be overly impressed with the volumes of gold produced last year.

“It can be higher. If we begin by tackling some of the deep-seated problems in the gold mining industry like the miners’ concerns, that high levels of smuggling and the problems we are facing in the running of the GGMC we could see a steady and significant rise in the volumes of gold produced annually,” the source said.