Mocha farmers get 300 coconut plants under RAID Programme

Farmers at Cane Farm in Mocha are the most recent beneficiaries of the Ministry of Agriculture’s sponsored Rural Agricultural Infrastructure Development (RAID) programme after receiving 300 coconut plants.

RAID is a Caribbean Development Fund-backed project which was developed to further foster growth in Guyana’s agricultural sector.

According to a Department of Public Information (DPI) release, Mocha Extension Officer, Mitzie Barker had disclosed that the plants distributed, are among several of the crops requested by the farmers. One of the recipients, Delvin Thompson, in expressing his gratitude stated, “I am extremely thankful for the coconut plants because of several reasons. One being that I wasn’t under any expense to buy plants and now I don’t have to worry about floods as before.”