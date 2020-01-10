Region One residents eager for construction of maternal waiting home

Government officials in Region One who are eagerly waiting for the construction of the Moruca Maternal Waiting Home to commence says that once it is built they are confident that it will boost health care in the Region.

According to a Region One press release, Regional Health Officer (RHO), Dr Latchmie Lall, confirmed that the construction of the Maternal Waiting Home, which is expected to accommodate 14 beds along with several other rooms to address maternal-related issues, is expected to commence this year, however, the contract is yet to be awarded. Lall noted that she is hoping that the National Procurement and Tender Administration Board will “move swiftly” through that part of the process so that construction could begin. Further, Lall said that she was informed by the Engineer for Region One, Murwin Allison, that the cost of the project is estimated to $40 million. “The engineer’s estimate has been completed and the last thing that I am aware of is that it was at the National Tender Board so we in Health Services is anxiously awaiting the awarding of this contract, so that work can commence as the residents are eager to have this home constructed,” the release quoted Lall as saying.