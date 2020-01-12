US Embassy dismisses rumours of extradition request for Jamaican Gov’t Minister

(Jamaica Gleaner) The United States Embassy in Kingston has dismissed social media rumours that Washington is demanding the extradition of a current minister of the Jamaican government.

In a brief statement issued today, the US Embassy said: “There is no extradition request(s) for any minister of the Jamaican government from the United States Government.”

It also pointed that “the Jamaican government has been very cooperative with the United States Government on these matters”.

The statement follows claims and counter claims on social media that the US Government has submitted an official request to Jamaica House for the extradition of a current minister to face legal action for purported acts of criminality.

Extraditions are provided for under an Extradition Treaty that currently exists between the US and Jamaica.