Site abandoned even though work on Itabac Primary unfinished – Auditor General’s report

Construction of the Itabac Primary School in Region Eight remains incomplete with the site abandoned while overpayments amounting to $6.4 million were made for the construction of a nurses hostel in Mahdia which is still to be completed, according to the Auditor General’s report for the 2018 fiscal year.

In the report, Auditor General (AG) Deodat Sharma noted that the National Procurement and Tender Administration Board (NPTAB) had awarded a contract in the sum of $18.978 million for the construction of the school. As at 31 December 2018, the entire sum was paid to the contractor.

However, physical verification conducted on 16 July 2019 revealed that the works were incomplete and the site was abandoned. Further, based on the measurements and calculations of the completed works, an overpayment of $258,160 was found for additional plumbing works not done, the report said.