Go for the alphabetical method on Nomination Day

Dear Editor,

The Guyana Elections Commission (GECOM) has to be even-handed in the manner in which it treats with all political parties contesting the General and Regional Elections.

I get the feeling that was not the case on nomination day when the smaller parties reportedly took up positions much earlier than the APNU+AFC but were not accommodated in keeping with the ‘first come, first serve principle.’

I think GECOM owe the public an explanation for what appeared to be a departure from the above principle.

It is perhaps time for GECOM to revisit the existing mechanism and go instead for the alphabetical method which in my view is much more predictable and orderly. It will also eliminate room for bias as seemed to have been the case on nomination day

The above said, GECOM must be commended for the professionalism it displayed during the nomination day exercise. The police also did a fairly good job in maintaining peace and order despite the massive turnout of supporters for the two major parties, namely the PPP/C and the APNU+AFC.

The presence of representatives from the diplomatic community was also a re-assuring and welcome development.

Yours faithfully,

Hydar Ally