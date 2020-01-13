Jaguars eyeing victory after Powell heartbreak

NORTH SOUND, Antigua, CMC – Test discard Kieran Powell perished for 99, triggering a Leeward Islands Hurricanes collapse as Guyana Jaguars tightened their grip on their day/night first round match in the Regional Four-Day Championship.

Heading into yesterday’s final day at the Vivian Richards Cricket Stadium, Hurricanes were precariously placed on 214 for six, still requiring a further 20 runs to force Jaguars to bat again.

The left-handed Powell looked certain to complete an eighth first class hundred when he nicked a drive at lively pacer Keon Joseph (2-34) and was taken at the wicket. His dismissal ended a stand of 152 for the first wicket with Montcin Hodge, who made 62, and led to a slide where Hurricanes lost six wickets for 50 runs.

The meltdown came against the backdrop of their earlier first innings collapse when they lost their last five wickets for 29 runs to be all out for 154.

Resuming Saturday afternoon on 125 for five, the hosts were carried by captain Jahmar Hamilton who converted his overnight 23 into 52 before he was ninth out.

He extended his sixth wicket stand with Jacques Taylor (11) to 45 before losing his overnight partner, bowled playing back to left-arm spinner Veerasammy Permaul (2-11).

Taylor’s demise saw three wickets fall for the addition of three runs as debutant seamer Nial Smith, who snatched six for 55, knocked over Colin Archibald and Damion Jacobs in the following over without scoring.

Hamilton’s knock was a breezy one, furnished with seven fours and a six and requiring only 49 deliveries, before ending when he holed out to long on trying to clear the ropes with Smith.

Trailing by 234 runs, Hurricanes were given a strong start by Powell and Hodge, as they denied Jaguars any early success.

Powell was fluent in counting seven fours and three sixes, facing 131 balls in in just over 2-½ hours at the crease while Hodge struck five fours off 210 balls in a patient innings which lasted just shy of four hours.

Once Powell fell, Hodge followed after adding 29 for the second wicket with Devon Thomas (15), as Permaul (3-52) and Joseph combined to cripple the innings.

Jaguars made 388 in their first innings.