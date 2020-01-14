Mibicuri gets modern health centre

The farming community of Mibicuri located in Black Bush Polder, Corentyne, Berbice is now equipped with a standalone modern health centre, the Depart-ment of Public Information (DPI) said yesterday.

The centre was previously located in the same building as the Mibicuri Hospital. Several members of staff told DPI they welcome having a building of their own after working in cramped conditions for years.

Yvette Kertzious, a visiting social worker attached to the centre since 2011, said that “working at the previous health centre was a difficult task, reason being is because of space. There was no space for a private conversation with a patient since all staff and patients shared one room.”

She was appreciative of the Ministry of Public Health and the Regional Health Services for building the new modern centre. Kertzious said she now has an office of her own and is assuring residents that they would be seen in a comfortable and secure area where their matters could be handled confidentially.

DPI said that the centre has moved from a one-room facility to a 10-room structure equipped with a child-friendly corner, a breastfeeding area, and a maternal unit that sees both husbands and wives visiting the clinic together. The new facility also delivers services such as blood pressure testing, vaccines, counselling, post-natal care, and diabetic and foot care among others.