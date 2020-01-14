Police seeking man over Non Pariel murder

The police today said that Errol Thapordeen C/D “Buffy/Bowie/Powie” is wanted for questioning in relation to murder committed on Rudendra Persaud on 2020/01/12 at Non Pariel, E.C.D.

Anyone with information that may lead to the arrest of Thapordeen is asked to contact the police on telephone numbers 226-6978, 225-8196, 226-2870, 226-7065, 229-2557, 229-2750, 229-2019, 227-1149, 226-7065, 225-6940, 226-9834, 911 or the nearest police station.

All information will be treated with the strictest confidence.