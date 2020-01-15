Enterprise resident wanted over wedding house murder

The police are seeking the assistance of the public in locating an Enterprise, East Coast Demerara resident, who is wanted in connection with the murder of Rudendra Persaud, who was fatally struck in his head on Sunday morning while at his cousin’s wedding at Non Pareil, ECD.

In a wanted bulletin issued yesterday afternoon, the Guyana Police Force said that Errol Thapordeen called ‘Buffy’, ‘Bowie/ Powie’, 20, whose last known address is Lot 319 Enterprise, ECD is wanted.

Stabroek News had reported that Persaud called ‘Boyo’, a resident of 17th Street, Foulis, En-more, ECD succumbed at a city hospital on Sunday, less than a day after he was allegedly stuck in his head by a gang of men who invaded a Non Pareil, ECD wedding house.