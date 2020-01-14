Man dies after beaten in Non Pareil wedding house robbery

A 26-year-old construction worker succumbed at a city hospital on Sunday afternoon, less than a day after he was allegedly stuck in his head by a gang of men who invaded a Non Pareil, East Coast Demerara wedding house.
Dead is Rudendra Persaud called ‘Boyo’, a resident of 17th Street, Foulis, Enmore, ECD.
Stabroek News was reliably informed that Persaud was attacked around 1am on Sunday after he attempted to fend off the gang of men who allegedly invaded the wedding house and relieved several guests of their belongings.