Biker dies after crash on Cotton Field Public Road

A 20-year-old motorcyclist succumbed on Sunday afternoon, hours after he lost control of the motorcycle he was riding along the Cotton Field Public Road, Essequibo Coast.

The dead man has been identified as Navindra Balbader. He sustained serious injuries about his body including his head.

The police in a press release yesterday confirmed the accident which occurred around 3am.

According to the police, investigations revealed that Balbader was proceeding north along the western lane of the road on motorcycle, CF 4897, when he lost control and fell onto the roadway.

He was taken to the Suddie Hospital in an unconscious state where he was admitted. Balbader succumbed to his injuries around 4.30 pm.

He was said to be speeding at the time of the accident.

A police investigation is ongoing.