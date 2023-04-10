One dead, two hurt after motorcycle accident at Enmore

The accident involved a motorcycle (# CK 875), owned and ridden by Deochan Dass, a 28-year-old resident of 10th Street Foulis, East Coast Demerara; pillion rider Parishram Sancharrie (now deceased), a 29-year-old resident of Hope West, Enmore; and pedal cyclist Imran Bacchus, a 30-year-old resident of ‘Grass Field’, Enmore.

The police today said that enquiries disclosed that the cyclist was proceeding north along the western side of the Enmore Access Road while the motorcycle was proceeding south along the road when a collision occurred.

As a result of the collision, the motorcyclist, pillion rider and pedal cyclist fell on the road and suffered injuries. They were picked up by the Police and members of the Guyana Fire Service’s emergency medical service and conveyed to the Georgetown Public Hospital where they were seen and examined by doctors on duty.

Sancharrie, succumbed to his injuries yesterday, while the motorcyclist and the pedal cyclist were admitted to the GPHC.

Sancharrie’s body is at the GPHC’s mortuary awaiting a post-mortem examination.