Noise pollution from caravan on Sheriff St ruining lives

Residents of a section of Campbellville are at their wits end with regard to the noise pollution that emanates from nearby business places, but mostly from a night spot operating from a caravan that seems not to have a closing time.

The residents noted that before the Covid-19 pandemic, noise was emanating from various entertainment businesses, however it was moderate. The current nuisance is a caravan bearing the name Lisa’s Restaurant and Bar, located at the corner of Fourth Street Campbellville, which operates throughout the night and long past dawn the following day.