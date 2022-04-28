Cyclist succumbs after Enmore collision

A cyclist from Foulis, on the East Coast of Demerara (ECD), succumbed on Tuesday morning after he collided with a car along the Enmore access road, ECD.

Hanchan Basdeo, 29, of Lot 203 Foulis, ECD, succumbed in the Georgetown Public Hospital’s Intensive Care Unit (ICU) hours after the accident, which occurred around 18:30hrs on Monday.

The Guyana Police Force, in a statement, said that the car, PYY 9583, owned by Grace Anderson and driven by Titus Eastman at the time of the accident, was proceeding east along the northern side of the Enmore access road.