Policy Forum questions Lammy, Rodrigues appointments to NRF Board

Policy Forum Guyana (PFG), a local NGO, has expressed disquiet with two of the appointees to the Board of Directors of the Natural Resource Fund (NRF) and is questioning the practicality of the decision.

In a release on Saturday, PFG welcomed the “long-delayed” appointment of the Board of Directors of the Natural Resources Fund, pointing out that the continued absence of the board has “hampered formulation of the fundamental principles and practices which should guide the work of the Fund.” With the board now in place, the NGO is hoping that it will usher in “coherent, transparent and systemic” decision-making in the oil & gas sector.