Policy Forum facing intimidation from gov’t in bid to mobilise civil society participation McCormack

This is the second entry in a

series on civil society.

Attempts by umbrella organisation, Policy Forum Guyana (PFG) to generate national discussions on policies influencing the extractive sector and particularly in formatting the Natural Resource Fund (NRF) in a burgeoning oil industry have generated hostility and bewildering reactions by Government towards civil society, says PFG convener Mike McCormack.

“The Parliament could achieve its objectives by the two major political organisations meeting and taking decisions in the interest of citizens. However, members of parliament believe they are accountable only to themselves so they don’t have to listen to individuals and civil society,” McCormack told Sunday Stabroek.