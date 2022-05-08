Journalists denied opportunity to question Ali, Bolsonaro

The local press corps along with a number of news entities from Brazil were denied the opportunity to question Guyanese President Irfaan Ali and his Brazilian counterpart Jair Bolsonaro on Friday when the latter made his first official visit to Guyana.

Bolsonaro was in Guyana on Friday where he and a team met with President Ali and his government. His visit was in response to an invitation from the Guyanese President to further discussion on areas of cooperation between the two countries. The two leaders along with Surinamese President Chandrikapersad Santokhi met in Suriname in January this year where they discussed the establishment of an energy corridor.