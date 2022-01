Closed-door tripartite discussions among Guyana’s President Irfaan Ali, President of Suriname, Chandrikapersad Santokhi, and the President of Brazil, Jair Bolsonaro, in Paramaribo yesterday will be advanced at the ministerial level in the coming months, the Office of the President said.

President Ali will today host the Brazilian leader where bilateral agreements will be signed.

Ali returned to Guyana yesterday afternoon to prepare to host Bolsonaro on a state visit today.