President to hold discussions with Bolsonaro and Santokhi

President Irfaan Ali is scheduled to make a working visit to Paramaribo, Suriname tomorrow to meet with the Surinamese President Chandrikapersad Santokhi and the President of Brazil, Jair Bolsonaro.

A release from the Office of the President said that the leaders are expected to discuss the formation of an energy corridor, oil and gas and other natural resources opportunities, among areas of common interest.

On Friday, Bolsonaro and a team of officials are expected to travel to Georgetown for a one-day official visit with Ali and his team of Ministers.