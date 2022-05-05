Brazilian President due tomorrow

Jair Bolsonaro, President of the Federative Republic of Brazil, is to pay an official visit to Guyana tomorrow at the invitation of President Irfaan Ali.

During the visit the two Presidents will discuss a range of issues of bilateral interest, as well as developments at the regional and global levels, a release from Guyana’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs said.

“The two countries share a broad bilateral agenda, covering issues such as infrastructure development, energy cooperation, trade and investment, health, agriculture, and defence and security cooperation, and these will be among the issues to be addressed by the two Heads of State in Georgetown, the release said.

Bolsonaro cancelled a previously scheduled trip to Guyana on January 21 this year following the passing of his mother. Bolsonaro had been expected to travel from Paramaribo where he, Ali and Suriname’s President Chandrikapersad Santokhi had held discussions on various matters including the establishment of an energy corridor.