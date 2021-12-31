Policy Forum Guyana says ruling party closing off avenues to influence decision-makers

Policy Forum Guyana (PFG) yesterday charged that the ruling PPP/C has since August 2020 progressively closed off avenues for influencing decision-making in politics and it also condemned what it described as the “dismissive” parliamentary handling of its petition seeking a pause in deliberations on the Natural Resource Fund (NRF) Bill which was passed in a stormy session on Wednesday.

In a statement, PFG argued that “Independent voices are being silenced and professionals replaced by compliant camp-followers. As a result, institutions such as the Environmental Protection Agency (EPA), the Guyana Police Force and the State media, while ostensibly still performing their roles, have become arms of the ruling party”.