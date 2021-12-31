Suspect in Albouystown murder nabbed in Suriname

One day after a wanted bulletin was issued for him in relation to the murder of La Penitence resident Deon Charles, nineteen-year-old Ezekiel Hawker was on Wednesday arrested in neighbouring Suriname and the police say that he has since confessed to the crime.

In a statement issued yesterday, Crime Chief Wendell Blanhum said that local police contacted their counterparts in Suriname after they learnt that Hawker had been held in the jurisdiction.

As a result of the collaborative efforts, Blanhum said officials in Suriname handed over Hawker to local police.