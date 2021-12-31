Teixeira accuses opposition of terrorist tactics

Minister of Parliamentary Affairs and Governance, Gail Teixeira yesterday accused APNU+AFC MPs of engaging in terror tactics during Wednesday’s failed bid to derail the second reading and passage of the Natural Resource Fund Bill.

While calling on every section of society to condemn the Opposition’s behaviour, the Minister said that the core issue remains that the legislative arm of government was violated and repeatedly defiled.

“What happened on December 29 was preplanned, organized and orchestrated prior to the event of December 29. People came in with whistles, people came in with placards, people came in and knew where to go to the control room to disrupt the internet,” she said.