Harmon voices support for MPs’ actions

Leader of the Opposition, Joseph Harmon yesterday voiced support for the raucous actions of APNU+AFC MPs in Parliament on Wednesday evening which included the seizing of the Mace.

In a statement, Harmon said “Last evening I was not physically present at the sitting of the National Assembly due to unforeseen circumstances, however I was in attendance virtually.

“During the proceedings I was in continuous contact with fellow Members of Parliament and I am in full support of the actions taken by opposition Members of Parliament in attempting to halt the passage of the Natural Resource Fund Bill”.