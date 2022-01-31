PNCR repudiates `motion’ seeking recall of Harmon -party still discussing how to get Norton into Parliament

Even as it met again to find a way for its leader Aubrey Norton to get into Parliament, the PNCR yesterday repudiated a motion which purportedly came from one of its regional branches and which pressed for the recall of four MPs including the former Leader of the Opposition, Joseph Harmon.

“There was no motion for the party to take,” Norton told Stabroek News last evening when contacted.

“In the world of politics all kinds of things happens. I am not surprised, although I might be concerned,” he added.