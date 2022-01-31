AMCAR secures geographical indication for hearts of palm

Amazon Caribbean Guyana Limited (AMCAR) is now the registered proprietor of Geographical Indication (GI) for hearts of palm from Barima in the North West District.

A notice from the Commercial Registry in Saturday’s edition of Stabroek News stated that AMCAR of 46 First Avenue, Subryanville, Georgetown, Guyana is the registered proprietor of Geographical Indication for “Barima Wild Hearts of Palm/Barima Wild Hearts of Manicole Palms/Barima Acai Hearts of Palm”.

The notice said that that there had been no objection to the registration of the said GI within the prescribed period.