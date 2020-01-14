Canje woman remanded over dousing of boyfriend with hot oil

A Canje woman was remanded to prison yesterday on an attempted murder charge after she allegedly doused her boyfriend with a pot of hot oil on Thursday afternoon at her Gangaram Village, East Canje Berbice, house.

Latoya Angel, 30, a sales girl of Lot 160 Gangaram Village, East Canje, Berbice, appeared at the New Amsterdam Magistrate’s Court yesterday where she was charged with attempting to commit murder on Danny Vannooten, 50.

Angel was not required to plead to the charge and was remanded to prison by Magistrate Peter Hugh.