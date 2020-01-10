Gangaram woman douses boyfriend with hot oil

A Georgetown salesman is now hospitalized at the New Amsterdam Public Hospital with serious burn injuries to his face and shoulders after he was doused with hot oil by his girlfriend in Gangaram Village, East Canje, Berbice yesterday afternoon.

According to information gathered, the man identified to this newspaper as Danny Vannooten, 50, of Leopold Street, Georgetown, was rushed to the hospital after the woman dumped an entire pot of hot oil on him while he was lying down on a bed at her house located at Lot 160 Gangaram Village, East Canje, Berbice.

Vannooten reportedly sustained serious burns to his face and shoulders.