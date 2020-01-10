Two officers from Jamaica’s electoral body for GECOM

Members of the Guyana Elections Commission were informed on Tuesday that two technical officers from the Electoral Commission of Jamaica will be providing assistance to GECOM under the auspices of the International Republican Institute.

Though the actual Terms of Reference for these individuals is not yet clear Chief Election Officer Keith Lowenfield has previously announced that that they will help to develop a Civic and Voter Education package.

Their presence would bring to five the number of electoral experts operating within GECOM as part of the March 2, 2020 General and Regional Elections.