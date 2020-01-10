GWI launches medical programme for employees

Guyana Water Incorporated (GWI) on Wednesday launched its Medical Surveillance Programme which will allow for the analysing and monitoring of employees’ health before and during employment.

A release from GWI said that this programme applies to employees exposed or potentially exposed to hazardous substances or health hazards at or above published exposure levels.

It will enable the conducting of emergency and non-emergency medical treatment as well as record keeping. Initially, the programme targets over 200 employees.

GWI’s Occupational Health and Safety Manager, Christopher Cathro said that one of the primary reasons for performing occupational medical examinations is to detect job-related abnormalities at an early stage to reverse or halt progression by modifying exposure.

The release said that the medical monitoring is performed before placement in a specific job to assess, from a medical standpoint, if the employee will be able to perform the job capably and safely.