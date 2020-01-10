Indian High Commission celebrates Diaspora Day

The High Commission of India yesterday celebrated the 16th Pravasi Bharatiya Divas (PBD) – Indian Diaspora Day – at its Swamy Vivekanand Cultural Centre in George-town.

In a press release, the High Commission noted that PBD is celebrated on the 9th of January to mark the contribution of the Overseas Indian community to the development of India. January 9 was chosen as the day to celebrate this occasion since it was on this day in 1915 that Mahatma Gandhi, “the greatest Pravasi,” returned to India from South Africa, led India’s freedom struggle and changed the lives of Indians forever. PBD, it stated, is an important occasion for India to connect more closely with the Diaspora and engage them in the ongoing transformation in India while also being responsive to their aspirations and concerns.