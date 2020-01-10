Ministry hands over steelpans to Port Mourant, Skeldon high schools

The Ministry of Education yesterday handed over steelpans to the Port Mourant Secondary School and the Skeldon High School in Region Six.

Handing over the items to the schools’ headteachers was Minister of Education, Dr Nicolette Henry. According to a release from the Ministry of Education, she said that the Decade of Development is starting on a good note in Region Six.

The government has been promoting a decade of development even though it is presently just a caretaker administration facing general elections on March 2.