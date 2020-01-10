Bail for man who robbed lover at Status Hotel

A miner who robbed his lover during a three-day stay at the Status Hotel in Georgetown was granted bail on Wednesday after he was charged for the offence.

Glen Moses, 30, appeared before Chief Magistrate Ann McLennan in the Georgetown Magistrates’ Court and denied the charge after it was read to him.

The charge stated that on December 29th, 2019, at Status Hotel, Moses stole a phone valued $180,000, a phone charger valued $10,000, a hand sanitizer valued $500 and $18,000 in cash from Alister Hooper.